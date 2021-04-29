  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: NIT Raipur Postpones NIMCET Exam Scheduled For May 23

COVID-19: NIT Raipur Postpones NIMCET Exam Scheduled For May 23

The National Institute of Technology Raipur (NIT Raipur) has postponed the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET). NIMCET 2021 was scheduled to be held on May 23.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 29, 2021 4:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NIMCET 2021 Application Correction Facility To Begin From April 2
NIT Raipur Begins NIMCET Registration, Exam On May 23
NIT Raipur Reopens NIMCET 2020 Application, Registration Available Till June 11
NIMCET 2017: Apply For MCA Admission At 11 NITs; Last Date To Apply March 20
Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results For Classes 5, 7, 10, 12 Announced
SRMJEEE 2021: Know Important Topics To Cover In Chemistry
COVID-19: NIT Raipur Postpones NIMCET Exam Scheduled For May 23
NIMCET 2021 postponed, new dates will be announced at least 15 dates prior to the date of exam
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Technology Raipur (NIT Raipur) has postponed the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET). NIMCET 2021 was scheduled to be held on May 23. The decision to postpone the MCA Common Entrance Test has been taken after considering the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. NIT Raipur has not only deferred the NIMCET dates but also have postponed all the related activities of the exam including date of choice filling, counselling and admission.

“..looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, the date of NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities i.e. date of choice filling, counselling, admission etc. are hereby postponed till further notice,” read an official statement.

The institute will announce the date of NIMCET and all the dates later. NIT Raipur, in the official statement said, will announce the NIMCET 2021 dates atleast 15 dates prior to the date of exam.

NIMCET is a screening test for admissions into MCA programmes offered at NITs. National Institutes of Technology situated at Allahabad, Bhopal, Agartala, Calicut, Kurukshetra, Jamshedpur, Durgapur, Surathkal, Warangal, Raipur, and Tiruchirappalli will be participating in the entrance exam.

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test NIT Fee Structure
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
White Paper On Biomedical Engineering Education Released
White Paper On Biomedical Engineering Education Released
IIT PhD Admission 2021: Check Last Date, Other Details For Research Programmes
IIT PhD Admission 2021: Check Last Date, Other Details For Research Programmes
Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results For Classes 5, 7, 10, 12 Announced
Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results For Classes 5, 7, 10, 12 Announced
IIT Delhi: Application For Postgraduate, PhD Admission Ends Tomorrow
IIT Delhi: Application For Postgraduate, PhD Admission Ends Tomorrow
Delhi University To Set Up COVID-19 Isolation Centre In Dwarka
Delhi University To Set Up COVID-19 Isolation Centre In Dwarka
.......................... Advertisement ..........................