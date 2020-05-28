COVID-19: National Entrance Screening Test, or NEST, Application Deadline Extended Till June 7

Image credit: Shutterstock National Entrance Screening Test Application Dates Extended Till June 7

The last date to fill the National Entrance Screening Test, or NEST, has been extended till June 7.

The eligibility test of NEST is conducted for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

To be eligible for NEST, a candidate must qualify Class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate from any recognized board in India. However, there are some relaxations for scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and differently-abled candidates.

As per a statement issued by the exam conducting body, the exam dates of NEST 2020 will be announced shortly.

Details of NEST 2020 application procedure, exam centres, syllabus, important dates and previous year question papers of NEST are available on the official website.

Candidates can register themselves on the official website. After NEST registration, candidates can fill the NEST application form with personal, academic and contact details and then pay the application fee online.

Postponed Application Dates

NISER Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS had postponed the application dates for NEST 2020 due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed from mid-March and extended multiple times as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown has thrown the academic calendar off track across states and delayed the admission procedure, result declaration of various exams including Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE 2020) exams, Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) for admission to engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) for medical colleges in India.

The exam conducting body had opened the registration of online application forms for the eligibility test on January 8, 2020.