COVID-19: Child Rights Body Launches Counselling Service For Children

A toll-free telephone counselling number has been launched for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The tele-counselling service seeks to provide children with psychological first-aid and emotional support to those in quarantine, isolation, COVID-19 Care centers, or children who have COVID-19 positive family members, or children who have lost their parents due to the disease.

Named SAMVEDNA -- Sensitizing Action on Mental Health Vulnerability through Emotional Development and Necessary Acceptance -- the toll-free tele-counselling service will address the stress, anxiety, fear and other issues among children. Any child can call on the number, 18001212830, between 10 am and 1 pm, and between 3 pm and 8 pm from Monday to Saturday.

“When a child dials SAMVEDNA 18001212830, they get to speak to a professional counselor in a safe environment. The tele-counseling support will cater to children all over India in various regional languages also. Counselors have been specially trained by the expert team of NIMHANS to address the need of children in these difficult times,” added a NCPCR statement.

NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under the provisions of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 for protection of child rights and other related matters. NCPCR with India Co-Win Action Network (I-CAN) has created a network of qualified and trained experts, counsellors, psychologists for providing psycho-social support to the children through this facility. Technical support in the training of counsellors has been provided by National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS).

Acknowledging all children have unique vulnerabilities owing to specific needs and demands at different stages of growth, NCPCR in the statement said: “COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, no matter how old we are. Children may experience a range of psychological issues such as anxiety, fear, worry, depression, difficulty sleeping, and loss of appetite.”

It further added: “Quarantine and isolation may also lead to acute stress disorder, trauma and grief in many children. who are isolated due to being diagnosed as COVID positive, and are in isolation/quarantine, in hospitals and also children who have lost their parents/family members, and whose parents/siblings, family members are in quarantine centers or hospitals, being COVID Positive.”