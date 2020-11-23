COVID-19: Nashik Schools To Remain Shut Till January 4

  • Home
School Reopening News: Schools in Nashik will remain closed till January 4 due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, senior NCP leader and district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Sunday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 9:28 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Nashik:

Schools in Nashik will remain closed till January 4 due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, senior NCP leader and district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Sunday.

Mr Bhujbal chaired a meeting on the issue which was attended by district collector Suraj Mandhare, Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey and Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, officials said.

He said schools, even if they open now, would function for 18 days, with batches being divided into half with each set attending classes for just nine days, Mr Bhujbal said.

"In such a situation, it was decided to go slow on this issue. A decision on reopening schools will be taken after Christmas holidays. Around 40 teachers in the district have tested positive while some reports are awaited," Mr Chhagan Bhujbal said.

As on Sunday, Nashik district's COVID-19 tally was 98,629, including 1,765 deaths, while 94,253 people have been discharged.

Education News COVID-19
