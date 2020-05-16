COVID-19: Meghalaya To Conduct Remaining Class 12 Board Examinations In June

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representational purpose Meghalaya to hold Class 12 exams In June

The Meghalaya government has decided to conduct the remaining part of the class 12 board examinations in June, a minister said on May 15.

The examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) were to be completed by the last week of March, but the schedule was affected due to the imposition of the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

"The MBOSE will conduct the exam for the remaining subjects - Mathematics, Physical Education and Statistics on June 8, 9 and 10 respectively, '' Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told the Press Trust of India.

"I know this is trying times but my dear student, we have to move on. No pandemic can thwart your aspirations. My best wishes," he said.

At present, Meghalaya has 1 active COVID-19 case. One person died, while 11 others have recovered.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released the exam schedule for pending board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. The board examinations will be conducted in 29 subjects from July 1 to 15.

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to conduct the Class 10 board examinations from June 1.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided not to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

All examinations, including Classes 10 and 12 board exams as well as competitive entrance tests were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)