  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Meghalaya To Conduct Remaining Class 12 Board Examinations In June

COVID-19: Meghalaya To Conduct Remaining Class 12 Board Examinations In June

Meghalaya Government has decided to hold Class 12 examinations for the remaining subjects, Mathematics, Physical Education and Statistics, in June.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 16, 2020 11:51 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) To Release Class 12 Science Result Today
JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Will Be Reopened Soon: NTA Director General
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Exam Centres Lists Within A Week: NTA Director General
Karnataka SSLC 2020: Government May Announce Class 10 Exam Dates On May 18
COVID-19: Meghalaya To Conduct Remaining Class 12 Board Examinations In June
Meghalaya to hold Class 12 exams In June
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representational purpose
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya government has decided to conduct the remaining part of the class 12 board examinations in June, a minister said on May 15.

The examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) were to be completed by the last week of March, but the schedule was affected due to the imposition of the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

"The MBOSE will conduct the exam for the remaining subjects - Mathematics, Physical Education and Statistics on June 8, 9 and 10 respectively, '' Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told the Press Trust of India.

"I know this is trying times but my dear student, we have to move on. No pandemic can thwart your aspirations. My best wishes," he said.

At present, Meghalaya has 1 active COVID-19 case. One person died, while 11 others have recovered.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released the exam schedule for pending board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. The board examinations will be conducted in 29 subjects from July 1 to 15.

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to conduct the Class 10 board examinations from June 1.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided not to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

All examinations, including Classes 10 and 12 board exams as well as competitive entrance tests were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
Meghalaya Board exams covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................