COVID-19: Manipur Declares Summer Vacation For All Schools From May 1 To 31

Manipur Summer Vacation: All the government, aided and private schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur will remain closed between May 1 and May 31 in view of the “unprecedented surge” in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 28, 2021 12:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

In view of the “unprecedented surge” in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state, the Manipur government on Monday announced summer vacation for all schools under the state board and higher secondary council from May 1 to 31, 2021. All the government, aided and private schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur will remain closed for the entire month. In this regard, the School Education commissioner of Manipur, T Ranjit Singh released an official notification on April 26.

Manipur Government has directed all heads of institutions—principals, vice-principals, headmaster, headmistress to make an arrangement for detailing at least four to five staff members by making an appropriate daily roster of them (teaching and non-teaching). The order has further instructed authorities to ensure their attendance in the institutions and to render unavoidable official duties during the period of vacation.

The official order also stated to ensure necessary arrangement for the commencement of online classes till summer vacation starts. “To ensure that necessary arrangement/preparations are made for commencement/resumption of online teaching/learning exercise on re-opening of classes of the summer vacation or until further order whichever is earlier.”

Several state governments including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal also have announced early summer vacation this year for their respective government and private schools after considering the rising COVID-19 cases. Usually, most of the schools in these states declare their summer vacation from May and continue till early July. Though, as the virus cases have surged in the states, their education departments have already announced summer vacations.

As of April 27, Manipur's COVID-19 tally has risen to 30,742 as 175 more people tested positive for the coronavirus while three new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 393 on Tuesday, an official told news agency Press Trust of India.

