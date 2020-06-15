COVID-19: Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, Announces Semester Exam Dates

MGU, Kerala, Reschedules Semester Exams; New Dates From June 19

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kerala, has rescheduled the dates for the semester exams of Bachelor of Law, or LLB; Integrated Master of Computer Applications, or IMCA; and Dual Degree Master of Computer Applications, or DDMCA. The rescheduled dates, as per the university, are applicable for the students admitted for the regular courses of the 2019 session and for the sessions between 2016 and 2018, supplementary examinations. The final semester of the LLB programme is scheduled to be held on June 19 and June 22, 2020. However, the first semester of IMCA and DDMCA exams are scheduled from June 19 to July 3.

A exam notification issued by MGU said: “There is no change in the time and venue of the examinations.”

The exams for LLB and IMCA and DDMCA were earlier scheduled for the month of March and April but the spread of COVID-19 and the precautionary measures taken to control the spread had led to the delay in holding the examinations.

The IMCA programme in MGU is a ten-semester course extending for the duration of five academic years. MGU's DDMCA is a dual degree course, comprising six semesters for three academic years, and LLB is a six semester course for three years.