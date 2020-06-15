  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, Announces Semester Exam Dates

COVID-19: Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, Announces Semester Exam Dates

Mahatma Gandhi University's rescheduled exams will be held at the same time and at the same exam centres as decided earlier.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 2:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Delhi University Asks Students Who Have Left Hostels To Collect Belongings
COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur Asks Students, Researchers To Go Home By June 20
Mock Open Book Examination Will Not Address Students’ Problems, Says Teachers Body
IP University To Launch 15-Week Online Course On Society And Media, Registration Till July 15
Delhi University Announces School Of Climate Change And Sustainability Under Institute Of Eminence Scheme
25 Fintech Startups Shortlisted By IIM Bangalore’s Startup Hub
COVID-19: Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, Announces Semester Exam Dates
MGU, Kerala, Reschedules Semester Exams; New Dates From June 19
New Delhi:

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kerala, has rescheduled the dates for the semester exams of Bachelor of Law, or LLB; Integrated Master of Computer Applications, or IMCA; and Dual Degree Master of Computer Applications, or DDMCA. The rescheduled dates, as per the university, are applicable for the students admitted for the regular courses of the 2019 session and for the sessions between 2016 and 2018, supplementary examinations. The final semester of the LLB programme is scheduled to be held on June 19 and June 22, 2020. However, the first semester of IMCA and DDMCA exams are scheduled from June 19 to July 3.

A exam notification issued by MGU said: “There is no change in the time and venue of the examinations.”

The exams for LLB and IMCA and DDMCA were earlier scheduled for the month of March and April but the spread of COVID-19 and the precautionary measures taken to control the spread had led to the delay in holding the examinations.

The IMCA programme in MGU is a ten-semester course extending for the duration of five academic years. MGU's DDMCA is a dual degree course, comprising six semesters for three academic years, and LLB is a six semester course for three years.

Click here for more Education News
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam semester exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

S Chand State Bank of India PO Test 2020
₹ 199/-
Buy Now
S Chand RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
S Chand State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Test 2020
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Manipur HSLC Results Declared, Pass Percentage 65.34
Manipur HSLC Results Declared, Pass Percentage 65.34
For Remaining ICSE Exams, Students May Get A Chance To Opt-Out
For Remaining ICSE Exams, Students May Get A Chance To Opt-Out
ICAI Provides Students
ICAI Provides Students "Opt-Out Option" For July Exam
BOSEM Manipur HSLC Results Declared, Available Online Now
BOSEM Manipur HSLC Results Declared, Available Online Now
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020 Declared, Direct Links Here
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020 Declared, Direct Links Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................