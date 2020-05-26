COVID-19: Maharashtra CET 2020 Application Process Reopens, Apply Till June 1

Image credit: Shutterstock Lockdown 4: MHT CET 2020 Application Process Reopens, Apply Till June 1

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, has re-opened the application process for MHT CET 2020. Candidates can apply for MHT CET till midnight of June 1.

A statement issued by the CET Cell said: “Many students and parents who missed out the opportunity given by state CET to fill the MHT CET 2020 application form have requested to reopen the application process. Considering their requests, State CET Cell, Mumbai has decided to reopen the registration link for MHT CET 2020 Application.”

The MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses such as BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm programmes in the colleges of Maharashtra.

The statement further added that along with fresh registration, those candidates who had earlier registered but had filled the form partially or failed to pay the application fee or did not upload any required documents can fill the application form and submit now.

The notification has added that no further extension to this facility will be allowed.

Details of MHT CET application process, exam dates and other related information are available in the official website.

MHT CET 2020 is scheduled to be held on July 4, 6, 7 , 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, 31 and August 3, 4 and 5, 2020 at various MHT CET 2020 exam centres across the state of Maharashtra.

Earlier, the last date to pay the application fee and submit the already filled-in application form of MHT CET 2020 had been extended till May 31.

The State Cell had extended the last date to apply for the courses including Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Master in Architecture (M Arch) and Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) till May 31. The CETS for these courses are on July 19.