Education News: Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Shut Till July 31

Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Shut Till July 31

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday issued an order extending closure of all schools in the state till July 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The order, issued by Madhya Pradesh School Education Department, however, said schools can continue to have online classes. Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government will take a decision on resumption of schools after reviewing the outbreak situation on July 31.

Previously, the state government had decided to cancel remaining MP Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, exams for Class 10 students and promote them on the basis of marks obtained in the subjects for which exams were conducted.

Remaining Class 12 papers were held from June 9 to June 15. For private students the practical exams were held from June 8 to June 16. The board is expected to declare MPBSE results soon but the date has not been announced yet.

The government had also decided to cancel final year exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes and promote them on the basis of highest marks obtained in previous years or semesters.

According to the data on mygov.in, Madhya Pradesh has 13,186 COVID-19 cases, so far. As many as 557 people have died in Madhya Pradesh due to coronavirus disease.