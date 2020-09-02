  • Home
  • COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Redesigns Syllabus For Classes 1 To 8

Madhya Pradesh Syllabus: The syllabus has been reduced taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic and decrease the load of the students.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 7:30 pm IST

Madhya Pradesh Reduces Syllabus For Classes 1 To 8
New Delhi:

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, has redesigned the syllabus for Classes 1 to 8 for the 2020-21 session. The content of the syllabus prescribed for the Classes 1 to 8 has been redesigned as part of the “face to face” mode of learning. The state has started different modes of teaching-learning to keep the students engaged during the period of lockdown.

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, took to Twitter to announce the development. It said that about 60% of the syllabus will be taught in "face-to-face" mode and the remaining 40% will be covered as "home assignment and project work". “The content of the syllabus" for Classes 1-8 is being redesigned accordingly, said Commissioner State Education Center Mr. Lokesh Kumar Jatav.”

The new Madhya Pradesh redesigned syllabus will be made intimated to the students of Classes 1 to 8 soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier in July had revised the syllabus for the Classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the ongoing situation created by COVID-19.

After CBSE, state education boards of Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and Goa had also decided to reduce school syllabi.

Madhya Pradesh School Syllabus
