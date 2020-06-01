COVID-19 lockdown: Schools, colleges in odisha to stay closed till July end

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, coaching centres, will remain closed till the end of July, Odisha government announced today amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and reports suggesting that outbreak might peak in June. While, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said, places of worship will be shut for devotees up to June 30.

He also said that shopping malls, cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms will also remain closed till June-end.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had in April ordered that all schools and colleges in the state to remain closed till June 17.

Odisha on Monday also announced weekend shutdown for the month in 11 districts of the state, anticipating that people might venture out in large numbers as the Centre has eased lockdown curbs.

The state government has also prohibited all sorts of public congregations across the state till month-end, news agency PTI quoted Mr Tripathy as saying.

Hotels, however, will be allowed to reopen with just 30 per cent occupancy, but their restaurants will be operating only for in-house requirements, the chief secretary said.

Of the 2,104 COVID-19 cases detected in the state so far, as many as 1,674 positive cases have been reported from these 11 vulnerable districts.

"Over 4.26 lakh migrants have returned to the state since May 3 and many more are expected to come home in the days ahead," the chief secretary said.

Around 95 per cent of the fresh cases have been reported from quarantine centres in various parts of the state, where the returnees are lodged, he said.

At present, a total of 2,49,760 people are staying at these isolation centres, while 2.78 lakh have been discharged having completed the mandatory institutional quarantine.

Emphasising that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has described June as an "extremely critical period" in fight against the pandemic, Mr Tripathy said the state has imposed stricter norms to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

(With PTI Inputs)