COVID-19 Lockdown Extended: Delhi Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut

On June 1, Delhi Government announced that schools, colleges, and other educational institutes in the state will remain closed until further notice. The announcement was made as a part of the order extending the COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones. The government has relaxed lockdown guidelines for non-containment zones and permitted different activities in those areas. Educational institutes, however, will remain shut in both containment and non-containment zones, according to the order by the Delhi Government.

The government also said that online and distance learning will be permitted and encouraged during lockdown.

“All schools, colleges, educational, training or coaching institutes, etc. will remain closed. Online, distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged,” the order by Delhi Government said.

Educational institutes in Delhi are closed since mid-March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Delhi Government asked all schools to submit “micro plan” frameworks for reopening schools in July.

So far, Delhi has confirmed 19,844 coronavirus cases, according to the Government of India data. Out of the 19,844 confirmed cases, 473 have died due to COVID-19.



