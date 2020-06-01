  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19 Lockdown: Remaining Board Exams In Tripura Postponed Again

COVID-19 Lockdown: Remaining Board Exams In Tripura Postponed Again

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the pending papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams supposed to start from June 5 in view of lockdown in containment zones till June 30, a board official said.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 1, 2020 6:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tripura Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Subjects; Exams From June 5 to June 11
JEE Main To Be Held From July 18-23: Preparation Tips For Students
Assam Board HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Class 10th Results To Be Declared On June 6
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates: Class 12 Exams To Begin From June 18, Class 10 From June 27
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 Expected On This Date
HPBOSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12 Geography Exam To Be Held On June 8
COVID-19 Lockdown: Remaining Board Exams In Tripura Postponed Again
COVID-19 lockdown: Remaining board exams in Tripura postponed again

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the pending papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams supposed to start from June 5 in view of lockdown in containment zones till June 30, a board official said. This is for the second time that the exams have been postponed in the state after announcement of the lockdown. President of the TBSE Bhabatosh Saha told reporters on Monday, the board had in May rescheduled the examinations in consultation with the Tripura government.

The exams were to be held between June 5 and June 11, he said.

"We had taken all preparations to conduct board examinations of pending papers of Class 10 and 12 from June 5.Now, we have to reschedule the dates again," Mr Saha said.

Prior to the first phase of the lockdown, exams for many papers were held while many could not be completed.

For Class 10, pending examinations for Physical Science and Life Science were to be held on June 5 and June 6 respectively.

The Class 12 students were supposed to sit for examinations of Sanskrit and Statistics on June 5, Economics on June 6, Psychology on June 8, Arabic and Music on June 9, Geography on June 10 and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11.

The Home Ministry had said on Saturday that 'Unlock-1'would be initiated across the country from June 8, in which the nationwide lockdown from March 25 would be relaxed to a great extent even as strict restrictions would remain in places till June 30 in containment zones.

The Centre has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.

Click here for more Education News
tbse Tripura Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cancel Final-Year Exams For Colleges, Universities: Karnataka Students
Cancel Final-Year Exams For Colleges, Universities: Karnataka Students
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools, Colleges In Odisha To Stay Closed Till July End
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools, Colleges In Odisha To Stay Closed Till July End
Online Classes Cannot Inspire Young Minds, Says Eminent Scientist Professor CNR Rao
Online Classes Cannot Inspire Young Minds, Says Eminent Scientist Professor CNR Rao
First Bell: Kerala Begins Virtual Classes For 45 Lakh Students
First Bell: Kerala Begins Virtual Classes For 45 Lakh Students
Amid Lockdown Kerala Government Boat Ferries Lone Student To Take Exam
Amid Lockdown Kerala Government Boat Ferries Lone Student To Take Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................