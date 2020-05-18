COVID-19 Lockdown: Maharashtra School Association Demands Interest-Free Loans To Pay Teachers

Image credit: Shutterstock MESTA awaits Ms Sitharaman's decision

The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association, or MESTA, in a letter to Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, has requested her to provide financial assistance to private schools and parents.

MESTA had earlier written to Mr Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India to issue loans to parents and private schools as incomes had dried up in families due to cost-cutting measures employed by companies in the period of lockdown.

The COVID-19 lockdown, now in its fourth stage, has resulted in widespread reduction of employment and loss of income of people across states. With the inability of parents to pay school fees of their children, unaided private schools have come under financial stress.

A statement issued by MESTA said: “Many state governments in India had issued a diktat to private schools issuing a ban on fee collection..rallying behind the teachers and support staff while at the same time it doesn’t not want to burden parents with the payment of school fees.”

Mr Sanjay Tayade Patil, State President, MESTA, has been calling for a solution for the two crore teaching and non-teaching staff across five lakh private schools who have been contributing towards providing uninterrupted education through various e-learning solutions.

COVID-19 Relief

Mr Patil in the letter said: “We request you to provide an immediate financial aid to the education sector to safeguard the jobs of crores of teaching and non-teaching staff, keep unaided education institutions functioning and prevent them from turning bankrupt.”

Mr Patil further added: “In order to overcome this issue, we propose a three-point solution to the government which is in sync with the government policies and does not burden the exchequer.”

He pointed out that the government should provide interest free loans for parents to fund their child’s education through direct benefit transfer, similar loans should be provided to the schools to pay recurring costs such as teacher salaries, overheads and capital expenditures and direct subsidy should be allowed on purchase of requisite computer hardware, such as laptops and computer desktops, as well as necessary software for continuation of education through online modes.

These suggested measures, Mr Patil, said, will act as an advance to the education sector which will reap dividends in the coming years and can be paid within less than a year.