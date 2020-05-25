COVID-19 Lockdown: JNU Advises Students Stranded In Hostels To Return Home

JNU Advises Students Stranded In Its Hostels To Return Home

Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, on May 25, advised the residents of is hostels to vacate and go home.

In a circular issued by the Dean of Students, Prof Sudheer Pratap Singh, said: “The university had issued circulars in March informing students about the closure of the institute and advised them to return home.” However, the circular added, many students requested to be allowed stay back in hostels at that time due to non-availability of public transport during the lockdown.

The lockdown was enforced by the Central Government from March 25. In its fourth phase now, certain restrictions have been relaxed, including those on the movement of students, migrant workers and people left stranded at various places across the country.

The Indian Railways has begun to run special trains for the movement of students and and migrant workers. The intra-state bus and taxi services have also been started by the state governments. Transport arrangements are also made by some State Governments for the return of students to their respective states.

The circular further added that as the COVID-19 cases are increasing everyday in Delhi, hostel residents are, “strongly advised to return to their hometown and come back after the opening of the university”.

Students Against Leaving JNU Campus

However, students residing on campus allege that this decision of the administration is jeopardizing “not only the safety of students but the fight against COVID-19 itself”.

Hostel residents said in a statement that reservation of seats in the special trains is uncertain and as per the academic calendar of JNU, the university seeks to open on June 25. Since the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down, JNU Students Union asks: “Does the administration intend to make students undergo the hardship of travel twice in the space of a month and endanger their lives further?”

The university had started online classes to resume education. All educational institutes are closed down to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. If the situation normalises, JNU will resume its classes from June 25 for regular students.