  • COVID-19 Lockdown: Jamia Millia Islamia University Organises Online Placement Drives

COVID-19 Lockdown: Jamia Millia Islamia University Organises Online Placement Drives

Companies including Amazon, Byjus, Samsung Display and Havells have shown interest in providing internships and job placements to students of JMI.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 13, 2020 5:15 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) will organise online drives for internships and jobs placements during the period of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice Chancellor of JMI, Professor, Najma Akhtar, has directed the University Placement Cell (UPC) to get ready for the online drive.

A statement issued by the university said: “During lockdown the biggest challenge is to provide job placements and internships to students.”

The statement further said the placement cell has contacted several companies and Amazon, Byjus, Bloombrain, Connect2Survey, RTDS, Hiretek, Sterlite, DataMark, NIIT Ltd., Samsung Display, Hundred Plus, YSkool, Dark Phoenix Studios (MO ON TV), E-vision technoserve, Havells, Peacock Solar have shown interest for the online placement drives.

The statement further added that during the placement drive held in the last semester, 52 companies extended 257 job offers to students of various postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma courses.

Internships and job offers

Microsoft India offered a pre-placement offer to Pratham Batra, a student of BTech (Computer Engineering, with a highest annual salary package of Rs 41 lakhs and also has offered an internship to Abha Agarwal, a student of BTech (Electronics and Communication) with a stipend of Rs 80000 per month.

JMI teachers have been regularly taking online classes since the start of lockdown and the university had organised four online faculty development programs for capacity building of around 800 teachers of the university in online teaching.

