COVID-19 Lockdown: IGNOU Postpones The Last Date To Fill TEE June 2020 Exam Form Till May 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to fill up the application form for the June term-end exam till May 31.

The lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended till May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus have delayed the academic calendar.

Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, in a release said: “The new revised set of dates for exams will be decided later taking cognizance of the situation.”

The lockdown had previously resulted in the postponement of all activities at all the 56 IGNOU regional centers across the country.

Third postponement

Earlier, IGNOU had extended the last date to fill up the application form for the term-end exam twice from April 30 to May 15. The last date for the submission of assignments, projects, dissertations and journals for this session was extended till May 31.

IGNOU offers around 277 courses at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), doctorate, certificate and diploma levels.

To provide support services to the students, IGNOU has been using social media, FM radio and television channels like Gyan Vani and Gyan Darshan. It is also conducting online classes apart from providing self learning material in printed and digital forms, multimedia material and offering online certificate courses.

Many conventional universities across the country including Jamia Millia Islamia University, universities in Maharashtra and Delhi University have decided to conduct only the final semester and final year examinations and promote the remaining students without an exam.