COVID-19 Lockdown: Deadline Extended For Submission Of IGNOU Assignments Till June 15

IGNOU extends the last date for submission of assignments till June 15. Candidates can contact regional centres for more details on assignment submission.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 22, 2020 8:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

COVID-19: IGNOU Extends Last Date For Assignment Submission
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the last date for the submission of assignments for the term-end examination, or TEE, June 2020 session till June 15.

Candidates who have registered in the July session (annual programme) and January session (semester-based-programme) can submit their assignments till June 15. This extension of deadline also encompasses assignments relating to projects, dissertations and journals.

As per a statement released by IGNOU, “Learners can contact the regional centres for more details on submission on assignments”.

Third Extension

Earlier, IGNOU has extended the TEE June 2020 deadline twice from April 30 to May 31. The extension of deadlines is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed to fight the spread.

IGNOU had also extended the last date to fill up the June term-end exam application form till May 31.

The lockdown had previously resulted in the postponement of all activities at all the 56 IGNOU regional centers across the country.

IGNOU offers around 277 courses at undergraduates (UG), postgraduates (PG), doctorate, certificate and diploma levels.

