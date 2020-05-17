  • Home
COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0: Ministry of Home Affairs Issues Guidelines, Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed

Online and distance learning classes will continue in the fourth phase of lockdown.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 17, 2020 7:39 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Educational institutes to remain closed
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 17, released a guideline for the fourth phase of lockdown.

The guidelines issued said: “Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc. will remain closed.” It further added: “Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.”

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that India will go to the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown. The announcement has been made during his address to the nation.

“The fourth phase of lockdown- lockdown 4 will begin with new rules,” PM Modi said in his address.

Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that the nation-wide lockdown will be further extended for two more weeks, starting from May 4 to May 17. (With PTI inputs)

