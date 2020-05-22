Search
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19 Lockdown 4: JNU Admin Building Functions From Today, Visitors Are Not Allowed

COVID-19 Lockdown 4: JNU Admin Building Functions From Today, Visitors Are Not Allowed

Lockdown 4: Jawaharlal Nehru University releases framework for administrative functioning. Says all offices will function with the staff residing on the campus from May 22.

Mridusmita Deka | May 22, 2020 12:50 pm IST
Source: Careers360
COVID-19 Lockdown 4: JNU Admin Building Functions From Today, Visitors Are Not Allowed
JNU Admin Building Functions From Today, Visitors Are Not Allowed
New Delhi:

The offices of Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, reopen today. The JNU administration has issued guidelines for the university’s administrative functioning during the fourth stage of lockdown, enforced from March 25. The guidelines are in conformity with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines for the containment of the coronavirus.

As per the circular issued by JNU, “All officers heading various sections and those who are residing on the campus shall attend office in the Administrative Building on all working days”. Downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile application is compulsory.

Other employees will continue to work from home. Earlier on May 18, JNU had issued a circular saying the campus will remain closed till May 31.

Lockdown 4 Guidelines

The circular further added that a roster will be prepared for regulating the attendance of officers and staff below the level of deputy registrar such that a required number of employees attend office everyday.

Social distancing and use of masks is compulsory in all workplaces inside the administrative building.

According to JNU administrative guidelines Central Dak Unit will also start functioning from May 22.

The lockdown, imposed from March 25 to control the spread of the coronavirus and extended multiple times, has led to the closure of all educational premises. The lockdown in its fourth phase now has certain relaxations. The Ministry of Home Affairs also permitted to conduct the remaining board exams of Class 10 and Class 12.

1590131990413


Click here for more Education News

Show full article

RELATED NEWS

Economics Teachers From Delhi University Oppose Online Exams, Suggests Alternatives
Economics Teachers From Delhi University Oppose Online Exams, Suggests Alternatives
IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost System To Concentrate Solar Energy
IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost System To Concentrate Solar Energy
IIT Roorkee, Delhi School Of Economics, IIT Kanpur Teams Win Citibank Hackathon
IIT Roorkee, Delhi School Of Economics, IIT Kanpur Teams Win Citibank Hackathon
IIT Guwahati Researchers Discover Methods To Prevent Memory Loss Due To Alzheimer
IIT Guwahati Researchers Discover Methods To Prevent Memory Loss Due To Alzheimer
Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar To Establish Centre On Sports Science Education and Research
Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar To Establish Centre On Sports Science Education and Research
Education Minister To Launch IGNOU's Online Courses
Education Minister To Launch IGNOU's Online Courses

Preparation Products

  • Knockout NEET July 2020

    An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

    ₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
    Buy Now

  • Rank Booster NEET 2020

    This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

    ₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
    Buy Now

  • Test Series NEET July 2020

    Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

    ₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
    Buy Now

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Live Update
May 22, 2020
Lockdown 4: Open Book Exams Not ‘Viable’, DU History Department Suggests Averaging Previous Exam Scores
May 22, 2020
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result: How Girls Have Fared Over The Years
May 22, 2020
Indians Drive UK's Overseas Student Population Growth
May 22, 2020
BHU Revises Notification: Malviya Postdoctoral Fellowships Open To Both Indians And Foreign Nationals
May 22, 2020

Entrance Exams

Colleges

Resources