COVID-19 Lockdown 4: JNU Admin Building Functions From Today, Visitors Are Not Allowed

The offices of Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, reopen today. The JNU administration has issued guidelines for the university’s administrative functioning during the fourth stage of lockdown, enforced from March 25. The guidelines are in conformity with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines for the containment of the coronavirus.

As per the circular issued by JNU, “All officers heading various sections and those who are residing on the campus shall attend office in the Administrative Building on all working days”. Downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile application is compulsory.

Other employees will continue to work from home. Earlier on May 18, JNU had issued a circular saying the campus will remain closed till May 31.

Lockdown 4 Guidelines

The circular further added that a roster will be prepared for regulating the attendance of officers and staff below the level of deputy registrar such that a required number of employees attend office everyday.

Social distancing and use of masks is compulsory in all workplaces inside the administrative building.

According to JNU administrative guidelines Central Dak Unit will also start functioning from May 22.

The lockdown, imposed from March 25 to control the spread of the coronavirus and extended multiple times, has led to the closure of all educational premises. The lockdown in its fourth phase now has certain relaxations. The Ministry of Home Affairs also permitted to conduct the remaining board exams of Class 10 and Class 12.





