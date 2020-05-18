COVID-19 Lockdown 4: IP University Revises Academic Calendar, Examination Dates, Summer Vacation And Mode Of E

  • Home
The Indraprastha University is contemplating on mode of end-term examination under COVID-19 crisis.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 18, 2020 11:33 am IST | Source: Careers360

IP University revises academic calendar
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representational purpose
New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, has revised the academic calendar for the ongoing session to manage academic schedule amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

The university has revised the details for examination dates, summer vacation and suspension of classes. The updates have been uploaded on the official website.

According to the updated dates, the examination for final semester students will be held from June 20 onwards. For the other semester students’, the exams will start from July 1 onwards. “The new academic session will commence from August 3.”

Examinations - Online or Offline

The mode of end-term examinations has not been decided yet. It may be conducted in online mode or in conventional offline mode following social distancing norms. The university will release the guidelines on this later.

If conducted in offline mode, the duration of examination will be reduced to two hours as against the earlier duration of three hours. The university will upload the draft date sheet of the examination on the official website and the students and teachers may put up their suggestions in this regard.

IP University’s official statement, “If the university does not open till June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak, online examinations will be conducted for the final year students and students of other semesters will be graded on the basis of last semester’s performance and internal assessment.”

If the examinations are conducted in online mode, the multiple choice question (MCQ) paper would be conducted through artificial intelligence (AI) proctored software or through other alternative tools. “The lab examination would also be held online using video conferencing tools by the respective department and institute.”

Summer Internships

The students have also been asked to undertake summer internships during summer break. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 scenario, the students can opt for the online internship programme from the safety of their homes.

The university will issue revised academic calendar for the programmes offered by University School of Architecture and University School of Medical and Para Medical Sciences later.

Teamcareers360

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi covid pandemic
