COVID-19: List Of Universities, Colleges Closed In Different States

With the unanticipated increase in active COVID-19 cases, several states and Union Territories have shut down schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions. States including Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh have closed down schools and colleges in the state.

Several universities have also postponed their semester exams scheduled. Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences have postponed their exams for medical students. University exams in Uttar Pradesh have been postponed till May 15. All university exams in Rajasthan have been postponed till further notice.

Here is the complete list of states and the measures they are taking:

Haryana

All colleges and universities in Haryana will remain closed till April 30, the Director-General of Higher Education of the state announced on Friday, April 16. The Haryana Government has also announced the closure of schools for students of Classes 1 to 9 till April 30.

Odisha

Odisha has suspended the physical classes for students of schools, colleges and universities from April 19 till further notice.

Uttar Pradesh

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh Government announced on Thursday that all schools in the state will be closed till May 15.

Gujarat

Colleges in Gujarat on Sunday were directed to remain shut till April 30 amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said. All government and private colleges have been told to impart education through online mode instead of calling students to the campus.

West Bengal

West Bengal Government Wednesday said an appropriate decision will be taken in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases giving priority to the health of students who will sit for higher secondary and secondary examinations of the state board slated to be held in June.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday has asked the higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the virtual mode.

Himachal Pradesh

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.