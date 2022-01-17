Covid-19: Know List Of Online Courses On Virology

Image credit: Shutterstock Covid-19: List of online courses on Virology

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Online classes has become the need of the hour, and Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) sites that host online courses also took off, with people all over the world taking advantage of the lockdown to improve their skills, often for free thanks to various offers on such sites during the pandemic.

The Covid pandemic which hit the country had led medical professionals and healthcare executives to delve into courses to learn what the virus is all about and how to approach patients who are affected.

Besides degree programmes offered by colleges and institutions, interested students can enroll in short-term, online certificate programmes in virology through various online websites like SWAYAM, Coursera, Udemy, among others.

Virology via SWAYAM

The twelve weeks course offered by Sri Dharmasthala Maanjunatheshwar (SDM) College will help to understand the nature, host and replication of different group of viruses, spread and management of viral diseases.

The course will cover topics of origin and evolutionary importance of viruses, visualization and enumeration of virus particles, physical and biological methods of detection of viruses, etc. The online course will be conducted by Dr. Katenahalli Rudrappa Maruthi. The application process will end on February 28.

India’s national MOOC platform, Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) offers over 2,150 courses which is being taught by around 1,300 instructors from over 135 Indian universities.

Covid-19 Contract Tracing via Coursera

The course offered by Coursera - COVID-19 Contact Tracing- helps the learners to have a unified and evidence-based approach to saving the lives of patients affected by Covid.

The course will cover topics that includes the clinical presentation of COVID-19, evidence for how SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted from person-to-person and why contact tracing can be such an effective public health intervention. The online course was taught by Emily Gurley.

Virology I: How Viruses Work via Coursera

The eleven weeks course offered by Coursera - Virology I: How Viruses Work- emphasizes the common reactions that must be completed by all viruses for successful reproduction within a host cell and survival and spread within a host population.

The course will cover topics that includes tools of structural virology, how viruses regulate cell translation, etc. The online course was taught by Vincent Racaniello.