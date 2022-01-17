COVID-19: Kerala Government To Vaccinate Students In Schools From January 19

Image credit: Shutterstock Schools with more than 500 beneficiaries will be selected as vaccination sites

The Kerala Government has issues guidelines to start COVID-19 vaccination in schools for students aged between 15 to 18 years from January 19. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting attended by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George on Sunday, January 16.

In the meeting, it was decided that district task forces, with the assistance of the education department, will identify the schools where COVID-19 vaccination will be administered. Schools with more than 500 beneficiaries will be selected as vaccination sites.

In a statement, Education Minister V Sivankutty said, "967 schools with above 500 student beneficiaries each shall be transformed into vaccination centres from January 19 for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years. A total of 8.14 lakh students will get vaccinated."

The school authorities have to ensure the waiting area, vaccination room and observation room. According to Veena George, school vaccination sessions will be linked with nearby Government COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The authorities have to prepare the list of students receiving COVID-19 vaccination in a single day and to inform the students about the timing allotted to them.

It must be ensured that all students eligible for vaccination have completed registration in the Co-Win portal. All security measures along with thermal scanning of students should be ensured before vaccination, Veena George said.

In addition, students having temperature will not be administered vaccine doses. Children will be observed for 30 minutes after vaccination and the authorities will ensure the ambulance with oxygen facility if any child faces any health issues.

For treatment, the children will be shifted to a nearby Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) management centre. A medical officer from the health department, a vaccinator, a staff nurse, and support staff from the schools will make up the COVID-19 vaccination team.

All sessions will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, as per the order.. Meanwhile, Kerala logged 18,123 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

-With ANI Inputs