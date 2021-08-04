Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: Kerala schools, colleges to remain shut (Representational)

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Kerala will continue to remain closed, the Kerala Government said on Wednesday. The government has released revised COVID-19 guidelines, enforcing further restrictions in areas with a high positivity rate and relaxation in some of the curbs in other places. Educational institutions, however, will remain shut in all areas and only online teaching-learning will be permitted, according to an order by the Disaster Management Department of the state.

“Schools, colleges, tuition centres, cinema theatres, in-house dining in hotels and restaurants etc. will not be permitted. Malls can be permitted to open only for online delivery. Educational institutions can be opened for imparting online education only,” the order reads.

While Kerala has decided to keep schools shut, some states have permitted the resumption of offline teaching-learning activities, following a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases.

KEAM 2021 Tomorrow

Though educational institutions will remain shut, the government has decided to go ahead with the entrance exam for undergraduate professional courses.

Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) 2021 entrance exam will be conducted tomorrow, August 5. However, the Kerala High Court has directed the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) not to declare results as of now.

After hearing a petition for preparing the rank list for admission to professional courses only with entrance exam marks, the High Court on Tuesday said results must not be announced until the court pronounces the verdict in the case.

KEAM rank list is prepared by giving 50:50 weightage to Class 12 board exam and entrance exam marks. While Kerala Plus Two board exam was conducted this year, CBSE Class 12 final exam was cancelled and the results have been announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.