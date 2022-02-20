  • Home
  Covid-19: Karnataka Universities Urged To Put Off Degree Exams By One Month

Covid-19: Karnataka Universities Urged To Put Off Degree Exams By One Month

The portions could not be completed within the timeframe since offline classes were suspended in view of surge in COVID-19 third wave, G Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 20, 2022 4:03 pm IST

Covid-19: Karnataka Universities Urged To Put Off Degree Exams By One Month
Universities in Karnataka requested to put off degree exams
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has requested the vice chancellors of universities in the state to consider deferring the semester examinations of degree courses by a month, citing COVID-19 third wave. G Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Higher Education stated in a press release on Wednesday that the Vice Chancellors of all the institutions have been asked to take a call regarding postponing examinations, since the syllabus is yet to be completed.

The portions could not be completed within the timeframe since offline classes were suspended in view of surge in COVID-19 third wave, he said.

"Some of the universities had already announced the schedule of semester examinations but the Commissioner of Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) had written a letter asking to postpone the examinations by a month in order to enable students to better prepare," Naik said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Karnataka University, Dharwad
