COVID-19: Karnataka Minister Directs Officials To Act Against Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 5

Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed officials to crack the whip against schools which run regular offline classes for standard one to five ignoring government's directive in view of COVID-19.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 9:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bengaluru:

Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed officials to crack the whip against schools which run regular offline classes for standard one to five ignoring government's directive in view of COVID-19.

The warning to the primary schools was issued on Monday after Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted a few days ago asking Kumar to look into the complaints about reopening of schools for standard one to five.

Further media too reported that some private schools were running offline classes. Taking note of it, Kumar directed the officials to take strict action against such schools.

He also instructed the education department officials and superintendents of the department to immediately issue a circular to set up Taluk level inspection teams and prosecute schools and institutes violating the norms. At present regular classes are allowed for standard six and above.

Karnataka government
