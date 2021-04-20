  • Home
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued strict guidelines and imposed several restrictions on the campus during the week-long lockdown in Delhi to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Updated: Apr 20, 2021 11:45 am IST

COVID-19: JNU Issues Strict Guidelines Inside Campus For Week-Long Lockdown
JNU has issued COVID-19 guidelines and imposed several restrictions on campus
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued strict guidelines and imposed several restrictions on the campus during the week-long lockdown in Delhi to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. The latest restrictions have been imposed after the Delhi government's direction to observe city-wide lockdown from 10 pm on Monday to 5 am on April 26.

The JNU, in an order issued late on Monday, said all dhabas and eateries will remain out of bounds for customers, however, home delivery service will be allowed. It also restricted the movement of hawkers and "domestic help/maids, drivers, gardeners and car cleaners hired by the residents" on the campus.

"Visiting another home or hostel inside the residential area/hostel complex is strictly prohibited. The movement within the campus shall be restricted during the curfew timings," the university said. It also prohibited any mass gathering or congregation in the campus along with walking, running, or jogging in the stadium or road.

On Monday, the varsity had announced to keep the central library closed for the duration of the week-long lockdown. The movement of people engaged for emergency and essential services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on the production of a valid identity card has been allowed.

"Persons coming from or going to airport, railway station/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of a valid ticket. Shops dealing with essential food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booth, pharmaceuticals and ATMs are allowed to function," it added.

The essential service departments, including security and transport, university health centre, academic branch, administration branch, finance departments, engineering (electric/civil), sanitation, communication and information services, and central laboratory animal research will remain operational during the period, it said.

"All other staff members/persons in schools/centres/library and places not listed above, shall work from home or as per the roster and permissions/directions of the departmental heads," the university said.

It also instructed the security personnel to "barricade the sensitive area in order to restrict the non-essential movement".

Delhi on Monday recorded 240 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

