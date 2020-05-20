COVID-19: JEECUP 2020 Dates Revised; Group A, E Exams On July 19

Image credit: Shutterstock JEECUP 2020 Dates Revised; Group A, E Exams On July 19

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has announced new dates for UP Polytechnic 2020 examination.

According to the latest notification, the UP Polytechnic exam for group A will be held on July 19, 2020, from 9 am to 12 pm.

For Group E, the exam will be held fro 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, on July 19.

Group B, C, D, E, F, G, H, and I exams are scheduled on July 25, from 9 am to 12 pm; and Group K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 are scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, JEECUP has also extended the last date to fill up UP Polytechnic application form 2020. Candidates can now submit their application forms up to May 20.

The council has also informed that the correction window for application forms will be open between May 21 and May 25.

Online Counselling

UP Polytechnic exam is conducted every year for admission to 67 courses in 1,296 institutes across Uttar Pradesh. This year, admissions to polytechnic institutes will be provided on the basis of merit list and “online counseling,” according to JEECUP.

The council has also informed that it may change exam centres, so that candidates don’t face any difficulties.