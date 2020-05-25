  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia University Organised Eid Milan Online

COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia University Organised Eid Milan Online

Teachers and staff members of JMI exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings on Google Meet, amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 25, 2020 2:56 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

Lockdown 4: Jamia Millia Islamia University Hostellers From Uttar Pradesh Leave For Home In Special Buses
COVID-19 Lockdown: Jamia Millia Islamia University Organises Online Placement Drives
COVID-19: Assam University Asks Students To Collect Belongings As Hostels Become Quarantine Centres
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University To Set Up Centre For Robotic Process Automation
Indian Institute Of Technology Bhubaneswar Develops Tech For Conducting Online Exams
COVID-19: IIITDM Jabalpur Students Raise Awareness And Distribute Essentials Among Neighbouring Communities
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia University Organised Eid Milan Online
Jamia Millia Islamia University Organised Eid Milan Online
Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI), on Monday, organised an online Eid Milan through which teachers and staff members wished each other on the occasion of Eid amid the COVID-19 lockdown They exchanged greeting on Google Meet.

Professor Najma Akhtar, the varsity' Vice-Chancellor, said, "feeling of intense joy marks the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated after a month's fasting and acts of worship performed with a spirit of discipline."

"But today's world combating COVID–19 pandemic demands this festival to be the celebration of boundless spirit of kindness and charity, renunciation and sacrifice and profound love and compassion," Prof. Akhtar added.

The world which is struggling hard to brave the challenges posed by the oppressive pandemic urges upon us to form fresh bonds of kinship with people, Akhtar said in her message. With a message to reach out to those in distress, Prof. Akhtar wished everyone ''Eid Mubarak''.

"May we live in the light of God’s grace and blessings! It is only in consonance with austerities that we maintain social distancing and celebrate this Eid-ul-fitr joyfully with robust hopes in our hearts," the Vice-Chancellor said.

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19 Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Engineering Students Get Online Vocational Training From BSNL Will Bridge Gap Between Industry And Academia
Engineering Students Get Online Vocational Training From BSNL Will Bridge Gap Between Industry And Academia
CBSE Adds 12,000 Board Exam Centres To Ensure Social Distancing
CBSE Adds 12,000 Board Exam Centres To Ensure Social Distancing
CBSE Board Exam At 15,000 Centres To Ensure Social Distancing
CBSE Board Exam At 15,000 Centres To Ensure Social Distancing
AICTE Starts Webinars On Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat On Ministry Of Tourism Website, Asks Colleges To Join
AICTE Starts Webinars On Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat On Ministry Of Tourism Website, Asks Colleges To Join
JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Open From Today Till May 31
JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Open From Today Till May 31
.......................... Advertisement ..........................