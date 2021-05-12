COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Teachers Appeal For 50-Bed Hospital

  • Home
Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) Secretary Dr M Irfan Qureshi said it has been a “100-year long dream” for Jamia to have its own, fully-fledged medical college and establishing the hospital will open the ways for it.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 12, 2021 3:35 pm IST

JMI teachers appeal for 50-bed hospital inside the campus (representational)
New Delhi:

The teachers' body of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi on Tuesday appealed to the Vice-Chancellor for a 50-bed hospital in the campus. In a letter, Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) also requested the VC to create a financial contribution head to raise funds.

“This is heartening to mention that many teachers and staff members of Jamia have lost their lives to COVID-19 in want of good hospitals which they could not get...Besides the death of many non-teaching staff members and retired teachers, four in-service teachers namely Dr Savitri (Political Science), Prof Shafique Ansari (Nanotechnologist and IQAC Director), Prof Rizwan Qaisar (Historian and Former JTA Secretary), and Dr Abhay Kumar Shandliya (D/o Sanskrit) have lost their precious lives and this a high time we go for Jamia’s medical college to secure the future with better medical facility,” said Dr M Irfan Qureshi, Secretary, JTA.

Dr Qureshi pointed out it has been a “100-year long dream” for Jamia to have its own, fully-fledged medical college and establishing the hospital will open the ways for “Jamia Medical College”.

Dr Qureshi has made a contribution of Rs 50,000 towards establishing the hospital, the teachers’ association has informed.

JTA President Prof Majid Jamil said Jamia should have some landmark achievement as it completes the 100 years of its foundation.

“COVID-19 pandemic crisis and loss of many precious lives have compelled us to leave with no option other than to release an appeal to fund-raising for the noble cause of serving Jamia fraternity and humanity as a whole. I am confident that Jamia teachers, alumni, and fellow citizens who want to support Jamia will contribute with an open heart and actively take part to translate this dream into a reality,” Prof Majid added.

