  • COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia To Extend Financial Relief To Families Of Deceased Employees

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will provide financial benefits to the families of the deceased employees who died during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 11, 2021 4:48 pm IST

JMI to provide financial assistance to employees who lost their lives during COVID-19 pandemic
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will provide financial benefits to the families of the deceased employees who died during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Nazma Akhtar has directed all deans, heads of departments, directors and heads of administrative units of the university to process the relevant papers of the deceased employees immediately and provide the entitlements to them.

Several teaching and non-teaching employees of the university have lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi. “The university has suffered a massive setback on account of losing precious human resources and is in great human empathy with the families of the deceased,” a university statement said.

The Registrar of JMI has issued a circular to all Deans, HoDs, Directors and Heads of administrative units to send name, designation and other details with relevant papers of the deceased employees to the concerned Section of the Registrar's Office so that necessary action may be initiated at the earliest in order to facilitate families of the deceased employees of the university to get their legitimate entitlement benefits and financial relief.

In condolence meetings for the recently deceased Jamia faculty and staff the Vice Chancellor had directed the Registrar and Finance Officer to create a dedicated team to process the financial relief as per the entitlements of the families and Government norms, it added.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) COVID-19 outbreak
