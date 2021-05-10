COVID-19: Jamia Hamdard Campus To Remain Shut Till May 14

Jamia Hamdard has extended the closure of its campus in view of COVID-19 (representational)

All the offices, schools and departments of Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi will remain closed till May 14. The institute has extended the closure of the campus in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“In continuation of the Office Order No. JH/RO/OO/2021/18 dated April 18, 2021, because of the surge of COVID-19, all the Offices/Schools/Departments of Jamia Hamdard will remain close further from May 10 to May 14, 2021,” the institute tweeted from its official handle.

While announcing the shutdown of the campus, Jamia Hamdard said online classes will continue and examinations will be held as per schedule. Essential services will remain functional.

The university had also directed that urgent and important work may be carried out online.

Delhi on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 percent, the Health Department said.

The dip in new cases –lowest since April 12 – can also be attributed to fewer tests (66,234) conducted on Sunday.

At 19.10 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16, when it stood at 19.7 percent, according to government data.

In view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, many educational institutions across the country, including those in the national capital, have shut their campuses in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus inside campuses.

Many have adopted the online method of teaching-learning. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to put offline exams scheduled for May on hold. Online exams, however, can continue, provided universities adhere to the directions and guidelines issued by the Central Government, state governments, the Education Ministry, and the UGC.

The Education Ministry has also asked centrally funded institutions (IITs, NITs, IIITs, Central Universities, etc) not to conduct online exams in May.