COVID-19: Innovative Methods Adopted By Teachers Are Invaluable, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, December 27. This was the 72nd edition of the Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio program.

In his address, he applauded teachers’ efforts during COVID-19 pandemic and said that the innovative methods that our teachers have adopted, the course material they have prepared, is invaluable. PM Modi also requested them to upload course materials on Diksha Portal.

PM Modi said, “I read about a teacher from Tamil Nadu. Her name is Hemalata N K, and she teaches the oldest language of the world Tamil at a school in Viddupuram. Even the Covid-19 pandemic could not create hurdles in her teaching work. Yes, challenges definitely were there but she found out an innovative way. She recorded all the 53 chapters of the course, created animated videos, put them in a pen drive and distributed that amongst her students. Her students got a lot of help from this; they understood the chapters visually. Along with this, she kept interacting with her students telephonically. Thus, studies became quite interesting for the students.”

“All over the country during this corona time, the innovative methods that the teachers have adopted, the course material they have creatively prepared, is invaluable in this period of online studies. I request all the teachers to definitely upload these course materials on the Diksha Portal of the Education Ministry. This will help students who are staying in far-flung areas of the country, a lot,” he added.

Furthermore, he also talked explained why is Geeta an important book. He said, “Gita inspires us in every context of our life. But have you ever thought why is Geeta such a wonderful book? That is because it is the voice of Lord Krishna himself. But the uniqueness of the Gita also lies in that it begins with the quest of knowledge… starts with a question. Arjuna asked the Lord a question, inquired and only then, the world received the wisdom of Gita.”

“Like the Gita, all the wisdom in our culture starts with inquisitiveness. The very first mantra of Vedanta is - 'Athaato Brahm Jigyasa', that is, come, let us inquire about Brahm. That is why we talk about the inquest of even Brahm, the ultimate creator! Such is the power of inquisitiveness. Curiosity constantly inspires you to learn something new,” he added.