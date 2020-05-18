COVID-19: IIT Madras Start-Up Is Developing A Wrist-Tracker For Early Detection Of Symptoms

Image credit: IIT Madras Muse Wearables is developing a COVID-19 tracker

Muse Wearables, a start-up incubated at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is developing a wrist-based tracker for tracking body vitals, including skin temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2 level). Tracking these body vitals can help in early diagnosis of COVID-19 symptoms.

The major objective of the tracker is to enable remote detection of COVID-19. This will provide a low-cost and easily accessible solution for monitoring the COVID-19 patients.

Remote access and monitoring

“The tracker is bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to the mobile phone via an app called the Muse Health App,” says the official statement.

The user vitals, including temperature, heart rate, SpO2 levels and activity data can be stored in the phone as well as a remote server. The administrative access to this data can be used for centralized monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms in people in containment areas.

“The tracker can get notifications from the Arogya Setu App and raise an alert to the user when he enters a Covid containment zone.”

These COVID-19 trackers can help in early detection of symptoms associated with the disease such as hypoxia (which is an early symptom of Coronavirus infection even in asymptomatic patients) and the information can be used to better the patient care and health management of suspected patients or localities.

Features

The COVID-19 tracker can be comfortably worn on the wrist at all times.

It provides for continuous SpO2, skin temperature and heart rate tracking. The data of patients’ body vitals can be remotely monitored by doctors. The tracker provides automatic alerts and emergency response systems if a user's vitals are out of range. It also provides for automatic activity tracking of steps, calories, distance as well as sleep. The wearable tracker is equipped with a long battery life for up to 4 weeks on a single charge.

Muse Wearables

The product design of the tracker is already complete. The start-up is now working on finalizing and fabricating the product and plans to bring out the first batch of finalized products in the next 20 days.

The start-up Muse Wearables will also be filing intellectual property (IP) for the technology developed for COVID-19 tracker.

Ms. K. Prathyusha, chief operating officer, and head of hardware engineering, Conzumex Industries, which operates the brand ‘Muse Wearables,’ said, “As a wearable tech company, we have a strong background in developing wearables and deploying them in the market. Our main objective with this product is to facilitate identification of patients who have

Mr. George Francis, chief technical officer, Conzumex Industries said, “We have created our backend such that users can trigger an SOS alert in case of emergencies, which will be followed up through tele consultations, thereby enabling us to provide an end-to-end proactive health monitoring system to our users. We are creating a Digital Health ID for every user so that users can choose to share their health data with others like doctors etc by providing access to their health ID.”

Roughly estimated at around Rs. 3500/-, this new wearable tracker is expected to hit the market by the end of June 2020. The device will soon be deployed in the market for consumers across all the 70 countries, as per the official statement.