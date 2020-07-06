Image credit: IIT Madras COVID-19: IIT Madras Develops Nano-Coated Filter For Healthcare, Defence Applications

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, have developed a nano-coated filter media for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. The filter, according to an official statement, can also be used in defence works and other places where air filtration is needed.

The nano-coated filter media can find application in the production of face masks, respirators, air purification systems, cabin air filters in aircraft, air filters for vehicles, computer hard disk filters and pneumatic equipment, IIT Madras said.

Faculty from different departments of IIT Madras were involved, including Prof. Raghuram Chetty from Department of Chemical Engineering and Prof. Saravana Kumar from Department of Engineering Design developed the filter. The programme is funded by Defence Research Development Organisation, or DRDO, for defence applications.

The filter media is currently being field-tested and will be recommended for mass productions upon successful completion of the trials.

“The nano-coating fabricated through the electrospinning process have fiber diameter less than one micron and can be positioned according to the need to enhance surface or depth filtration for healthcare workers or public responders. This novel filter with multiple nano-coating have capabilities to filter particles of the order of one micron size, which is a remarkable achievement.” Prof. K. Arul Prakash, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, said in a statement.

Currently, the researchers are trying to optimize the coating parameters of nanomaterials to ensure bulk manufacturing at an affordable cost, IIT Madras said.