COVID-19: IIT Kharagpur Imposes Curbs On Movement Of People On Campus

In a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 spread, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur authorities on Tuesday imposed restrictions on movement within the campus, except for those on emergency services.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 19, 2022 4:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: IIT Kharagpur website
Kolkata:

IIT Kharagpur authorities on Tuesday imposed restrictions on movement within the campus, except for those on emergency services, in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 spread. Registrar Tamal Nath told PTI barring maintenance and emergency services, all other physical activities on the academic campus area of the institute, including laboratory works, have been stopped from January 18 to 23.

“As fresh Covid cases are being reported every day on the campus, pushing the total number of affected people since the first week of January, we felt the need to break the chain of transmission immediately not for one or two days but a couple of days. The six-day breather will serve the purpose.

“We want to stop students going from one hostel to another, and curb the movement of people on the campus during the period, ” Nath said.

Nath said so far 200 persons, mostly staff and their family members, have been infected by the contagion on the campus.

“We will review the situation on January 23 and decide on our next course of action. If the situation improves, we will go for fewer restrictions,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

