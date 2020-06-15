  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur Asks Students, Researchers To Go Home By June 20

COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur Asks Students, Researchers To Go Home By June 20

IIT Kharagpur officials said that the institute wants the students to be back by September.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 9:10 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kharagpur Best For Architecture In India
Mock Open Book Examination Will Not Address Students’ Problems, Says Teachers Body
IP University To Launch 15-Week Online Course On Society And Media, Registration Till July 15
Delhi University Announces School Of Climate Change And Sustainability Under Institute Of Eminence Scheme
25 Fintech Startups Shortlisted By IIM Bangalore’s Startup Hub
DU Open Book Exam: Philosophy Teachers Suggest Internal Assessment Or Average Grades
COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur Asks Students, Researchers To Go Home By June 20
IIT Kharagpur asks students to go home
Image credit: iitkgp.ac.in
New Delhi:

The authorities of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has asked around 2,400 students and researchers who are still stuck in their hostels were asked to leave for home by June 20. Registrar B N Singh told Press Trust of India on Sunday that the institute wants the students back in the campus by September when the new semester will begin. "Of the total 12,500 hostel boarders, 5,400 were there when the lockdown began in end-March. Another 3,000 were transported home last month and around 2,400 are presently staying in the campus," Singh said. They will leave by June 20, he said.

"Instead of staying in the campus with no classes being held in classrooms, they can spend quality time with family and resume classes from September," Singh explained. "Since the academic session 2019-20 has been closed and all academic activities will be completed within June 15 and the normal academic activities may only start from September, we request the students (UG, PG, research scholars) and project staff who are staying in the hostels/ halls to proceed for their home now. The institute will close mess facilities in all hostels/halls with effect from June 20," according to a notice issued by the registrar.

For any pending project work, the researchers can always do it from home on mail as the faculty is always responsive to their needs, Singh said. He said the hostel service staff needed a break as they had been working at a stretch for months.

Click here for more Education News

With PTI inputs

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT - Kharagpur)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
New Classes Of Kerala's
New Classes Of Kerala's "First Bell" From Today
GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Arts, Commerce Released; Direct Links
GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Arts, Commerce Released; Direct Links
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Live Update
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Live Update
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result Declared
TS Inter Result 2020: Check Date, Websites Details Here
TS Inter Result 2020: Check Date, Websites Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................