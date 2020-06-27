Image credit: Shutterstock Lockdown News: IIT Jodhpur Announces Online Exams For Current Semester

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, or IIT Jodhpur, has announced that it will conduct online exams for the current semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The institute has also announced that classes for the next semester will begin in online mode. The online exam, however, will carry only 20 per cent weightage while 20 per cent weightage will come from Minor-I exam and the remaining 60 per cent from continuous assessment components, including quizzes, assignments, projects, take-home, open-book examination, and viva-voce for lab evaluation. The majority of the continuous assessments have already been completed, IIT Jodhpur’s statement said.

“Arrangements are being made for AI based remotely proctored examination with the help of major software industry in the country having experience of working with NTA and IIT JEE,” said the statement.

Online Exam And Internet

Students with limited internet connection or any other difficulty will be able to appear for the exam physically at IIT Jodhpur, the official release said.

“In case students are unable to travel to IIT Jodhpur, they can opt for an I (Incomplete) grade. An alternate examination will be scheduled at a later date once the situation improves and students are in a position to come to campus,” the IIT Jodhpur release said.

“Special provisions will be made for conversion of I grade to regular grade before Dec 2020. A provision of special examination has been created for final year students so that they can complete their degree requirement by July 2020,” the release added.

Laboratory Courses And Project Evaluation

The institute will conduct viva-voce online for end-semester laboratory courses. Viva-voce exams are scheduled from July 1 to July 10, 2020.

“A hands-on course which is part of any programme will be evaluated by a term paper on the same topic,” IIT Jodhpur said.

“Evaluation of BTP (BTech Project), Specialization project, Entrepreneurship Project, Engineering Innovation Project will be held on July 24, 2020, for final year students whereas the project evaluation for other students will be held on August 10 and August 11, 2020,” IIT Jodhpur added.

For MTech and MSc second-year students, the institute will conduct thesis evaluation through online viva-voce exam by July 30. “Alternatively, students can wait to complete the remaining part of the project at the campus and subsequently complete the viva-voce examination with the recommendation of the supervisor,” IIT Jodhpur said.