IIT Indore PhD Lab Work Suspended After Five New COVID-19 Cases

Laboratory work for PhD students was suspended till November 25 at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore in Madhya Pradesh after five persons were found infected with the novel coronavirus in the last 11 days, the facility's spokesperson Sunil Kumar said on Friday.

Mr Kumar said B.Tech, M.Tech and other regular courses, however, were being conducted online as usual, and the orientation programme for a fresh batch of B.Tech students was also organised.

"A total of 351 students were admitted in various disciplines this year," he said.