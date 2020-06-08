Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Startup Develops Flyzy App For Contactless Air Travel

To provide a seamless air travel experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, students of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, or IIT Guwahati, have developed a mobile application, Flyzy. The app, according to an official release, will enable safe and contactless boarding including “easier baggage drop, manageable parking, better shopping experience and providing necessary updates during the whole journey”. The student startup aims to build Flyzy into India’s finest aviation IT technology company, which will provide a safe and stress-free journey to the passengers.

The app, according to the IIT Guwahati startup, will also be helpful for first-time flyers in post COVID-19 times. The app will include real-time flight notifications, an universal web check-in portal, airport maps, and baggage check-in status.

“The idea is not only relevant during the present pandemic situation but also during the non-crisis time. The main idea behind the application is to provide a seamless journey to passengers as they move through the airport, especially to the first-time flyers. The application will guide them thoroughly and provide them with an easy understanding and implementation of several airport functions,” according to the release by IIT Guwahati.

An inbuilt assistant will help the elderly to use the app easily, according to the IIT Guwahati release.

Developers of the Flyzy app include Deepak Meena and Hansraj Patel of BTech third year, IIT Guwahati, and Arjit Singh of BTech fourth year, Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institute of Engineering and Technology, or JMIT.

Personalised And Secure Air-Travel With Flyzy

According to the developers, by bringing the whole process to phones, Flyzy will be able to make “air-travel completely personalized.” The app is hosted on the cloud, following International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines.

“The Founders believe that the application will help the aviation industry save money as the process will become automated, faster, and easier...The team is already in the process of speaking to the authorities for implementing the application at some airports,” according to the IIT Guwahati release.

“The focus of the start-up is the software that they have developed and will be installed at the airports...the idea behind a mobile-based software is majority of the people have a smartphone. Moreover, it's a hybrid software which will support face-biometric recognition in the future, without even changing the complete software system of the airport,” the IIT Guwahati release added.