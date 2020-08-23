Image credit: IIT Gandhinagar COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar Holds Online Convocation Ceremony

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, or IIT Gandhinagar, hosted its ninth Convocation Online on August 23. A total of 455 students, including 173 BTech students, 1 BTech-MTech Dual Degree student, 1 BTech-MSc Dual Degree student, 115 MTech students, 84 MSc students, 19 MA students, 55 PhD students, and 7 PGDIIT students were conferred their symbolic degrees in digital mode, an official statement said.

“In addition, 56 medals and awards were given (25 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 16 medallions) for excellence in various categories such as academics, outstanding research, innovation, leadership, social service, sports, arts and culture, IIT Gandhinagar said.

Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder of Infosys Limited and founding Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), was the chief guest of thr event.

Congratulating the students, Mr Nilekani said: “It is a difficult time for all of you to graduate during this global crisis. But it’s really your attitude and your sense of optimism about the future which will give you the confidence to continue and do what you have to do. And surely we will emerge from this crisis.”

“Technology is now becoming central to our world. Thanks to digital technologies such as smartphones, video conferencing, e-commerce, big cloud operations and other online tools, we are able to continue many of the things and work from home. Another very important technology which is now becoming apparent for the world is the technology of medicine...this crisis has led to the revival of technology and the revival of expertise,” Mr Nilekani said during his convocation address. He advised students to treat their degrees as a milestone in a lifelong journey of learning.

In his farewell remarks to the students, Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IITGN, said: You all are very well prepared in terms of values, attitudes, and capabilities to take on the most difficult challenges of today as well as those you will encounter in the future. For all the difficult choices that you will have to face in life, I wish you all the wisdom and courage to take decisions and to bear their consequences.”

IIT Gandhinagar Placement

A total of 154 companies participated in IIT Gandhinagar’s campus recruitment this year.

As many as 70% out of the total number of BTech students who had sought placements this year have been recruited, IIT Gandhinagar said.

Through study abroad, summer internships and international conferences, 38% of the graduating BTech students have received international exposure, IIT Gandhinagar said.