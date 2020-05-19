COVID-19: IIT Delhi Develops PPE Coverall With Adequate Levels Of Breathability

Image credit: IIT Delhi COVID-19 PPE Coverall, body suit and shoe cover

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi, has developed a personal protective equipment (PPE) coverall that is reusable and with “adequate levels of breathability”, the institute said in a statement.

The PPE coverall is an integrated body-suit and shoe cover for the protection of health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The PPE coverall meets the criteria specified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is developed by a researcher at the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi and his student, Dr. Biswa Ranjan Das, Scientist ‘D’ and Assistant Director, DMSRDE (DRDO), Kanpur.

Dr S M Ishtiaque, Professor Emeritus, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi in a statement said: “ Breathability and feel of the coverall has been a major challenge and we have ensured we reach adequate levels of breathability and a softer feel, to support extended wearability.”

Breathable PPE

The coating applied over the light and compact polyester woven fabric makes the PPE lightweight, breathable and thus comfortable.

As per the statement issued by IIT Delhi, the PPE acts as a “complete protection against penetration of coronavirus”. The outer face of the PPE has oil and water repellency capacity.

The statement further added that the PPE coverall will be available in four sizes to fit a varied range of users from small size to extra large size.

Earlier, IIT Delhi in a bid to fight coronavirus had worked on a number of products starting from dashboards to predict COVID-19 spread to developing low-cost test-kits.