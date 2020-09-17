IIT Delhi’s COVLOCK Receives Financial Support

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has developed a type of protective gear -- COVLOCK -- for use by frontline workers combatting COVID-19. The low-cost COVLOCK has received financial support from Clifford Chance Business Services. The protective gear, as per an IIT Delhi statement, restricts person-to-person transmission of coronavirus when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is an “innovative ergonomic” face mask, which can comfortably be worn for long durations just like a pair of glasses.

“Rapid prototyping will be employed to mass produce COVLOCK at IIT Delhi for frontline workers and organisations at an ultra-low cost,” said the IIT Delhi statement

Thanking the Clifford Chance Business Services for the financial support, the principal investigator of the project, Professor Arnab Chanda, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi said: “COVLOCK is the first ergonomic 3D-Printed face shield for prolonged wear and comfort. This project is a collaboration between IIT Delhi and Clifford Chance Business Services and offers the potential of making a meaningful difference in this situation by equipping the front runners in the healthcare industry with the appropriate protection gear.”

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi in the statement said: “In an effort to contain the raging pandemic, personal protective equipment is a highly valuable aid. These shields are sure to be utilised by COVID-19 frontline workers. IIT Delhi has been at the forefront of innovation, and we are glad to have corporate support in our endeavours.”

“We are hopeful that more companies will follow suit,” added the IIT Delhi Director.

Professor Anurag S Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi added: “These tough times call for industry and academia to work together for the betterment of the prevalent conditions, and this association will prove to be a successful step in that direction. As IIT Delhi continues to devise methods to battle the pandemic, we urge more companies to come forward and join us in our endeavours.”