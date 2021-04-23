COVID-19: IIT Bombay Releases SOPs For Students, Staff

IIT Bombay has released standard operating procedures for detection, isolation, contact tracing, quarantining of students, staff

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released standard operating procedures for detection, isolation, contact tracing and quarantining of students and staff. The IIT Bombay SOPs on COVID-19 have provided a list of questions and answers for the students and are meant to serve as a guide on the safety measures they need to take.

The IIT Bombay guidelines have listed some symptoms to watch out for. The students have been asked to watch out for symptoms including body ache, severe headache, sudden lack of energy or tiredness, mild fever or chills, diarrhea, cough, persistent pain or pressure on chest, breathlessness and sore throat and loss of taste or smell. The institute has asked the students and staff to report to the IIT Bombay Hospital in case they contract the symptoms mentioned.

For students, staff, faculty or family members with one or more symptoms, the institute has asked them to isolate themselves immediately and inform their guide or lab-in-charge and heads of the department.

IIT Bombay: COVID-19 SOPs

I have given my swab sample for COVID-19 test. I have been asked to go back home until my test report comes back. Are there any restrictions on my movement?

Please quarantine yourself at home and do not interact with anyone outside of your household until your report comes back.

Wear a mask at home, and if possible, limit your movement to just one room at home. This minimises the chance of your spreading the infection to the other members of the household.

If you are a student, contact GSec/STF members to be admitted to the suspected cases ward in the hospital or the isolation wing in H16.

Please follow the guidelines from the IITB Hospital after the test report comes back.

My COVID test report has come negative. Can I resume regular office work?

Given that sometimes there are several instances of false negatives, you should continue isolation for 3 days beyond the end of symptoms, and if symptoms persist, contact the hospital or your local doctor (for those who stay off-campus) for further guidance.

What should I do if I get tested positive for COVID?