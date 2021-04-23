COVID-19: IIT Bombay Releases SOPs For Students, Staff
The IIT Bombay SOP on COVID-19 have provided a list of questions and answers for the students and are meant to serve as a guide on the safety measures they need to take.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released standard operating procedures for detection, isolation, contact tracing and quarantining of students and staff. The IIT Bombay SOPs on COVID-19 have provided a list of questions and answers for the students and are meant to serve as a guide on the safety measures they need to take.
The IIT Bombay guidelines have listed some symptoms to watch out for. The students have been asked to watch out for symptoms including body ache, severe headache, sudden lack of energy or tiredness, mild fever or chills, diarrhea, cough, persistent pain or pressure on chest, breathlessness and sore throat and loss of taste or smell. The institute has asked the students and staff to report to the IIT Bombay Hospital in case they contract the symptoms mentioned.
For students, staff, faculty or family members with one or more symptoms, the institute has asked them to isolate themselves immediately and inform their guide or lab-in-charge and heads of the department.
IIT Bombay: COVID-19 SOPs
I have given my swab sample for COVID-19 test. I have been asked to go back home until my test report comes back. Are there any restrictions on my movement?
Please quarantine yourself at home and do not interact with anyone outside of your household until your report comes back.
Wear a mask at home, and if possible, limit your movement to just one room at home. This minimises the chance of your spreading the infection to the other members of the household.
If you are a student, contact GSec/STF members to be admitted to the suspected cases ward in the hospital or the isolation wing in H16.
Please follow the guidelines from the IITB Hospital after the test report comes back.
My COVID test report has come negative. Can I resume regular office work?
Given that sometimes there are several instances of false negatives, you should continue isolation for 3 days beyond the end of symptoms, and if symptoms persist, contact the hospital or your local doctor (for those who stay off-campus) for further guidance.
What should I do if I get tested positive for COVID?
First, do not panic.
Immediately Inform the contact tracing team by sending an email to covidcases@iitb.ac.in from your IITB LDAP ID. Cc your guide and the head of the department.
You will be advised by the IITB Hospital or the BMC on how to manage your isolation period. The home isolation period for you is 17 days (as advised by IITB Hospital). You do not need to be tested again at the end of this period.
The quarantine period for your family and any other close contact is 14 days (as advised by BMC). All members of your household are under strict quarantine during this period. They should not leave home or interact with anyone else outside of the household.
Wear a mask at home. Request other members of your household to wear a mask when they interact with you. This protects them from getting infected.
Send an email to the PHO at office.pho@iitb.ac.in stating your name, address and mobile number to request for special garbage disposal. Put your garbage in a closed bag and put the bag into the bin assigned to you until your isolation period ends. The garbage will be collected by a PHO team every afternoon.