COVID-19: IIT Bhubaneswar To Conduct Online Exam For End Semester

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, or IIT Bhubaneswar, will conduct online exams for end semester students, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams will begin from June 24. The online exams, according to the institute, will facilitate “timely graduation” for the outgoing students. Previously, IIT Bhubaneswar had created a mechanism to conduct online examination. The mechanism was successfully tested on May 9, 2020, by holding a mock test of 240 students across the country, question papers of 31 subjects and 20 invigilators.

“IIT Bhubaneswar Senate has decided to conduct the End Semester examinations for the outgoing students by on-line mode to facilitate their timely graduation,” an official statement by IIT Bhubaneswar said.

“The decision in favor of holding the examination was taken by the Senate to uphold the rules of the institute and to graduate the students without compromising on the standards of evaluation, the statement by IIT Bhubaneswar added.

IIT Bhubaneswar And Alternative Exams

The institute has planned two alternative exams for students. The first exam is scheduled from June 24, 2020 and the second one is scheduled during July-end or first week of August.

The alternative exams, according to the IIT, will “facilitate the students to take any one of the examinations in case it takes time for a student who does not have facilities to acquire the facilities to take the online examination at home or from a nearby facility”.

The students will also be given the option to take the second exam from the campus, if the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, IIT Bhubaneswar’s statement added.

Other IITs

IITs across the country have planned different methods to ensure timely graduation of final semester students, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. IIT Delhi has offered an early graduate option.

IIT Roorkee has decided not to include Spring Semester (2019-20) marks in the final result. IIT Kharagpur has decided to declare results based on mid-semester marks, assignment, and viva scores.