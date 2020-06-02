Image credit: Twitter/IISC Bangalore Ventilator prototype developed by IISC Bangalore

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Monday announced it had built an indigenous ventilator prototype to address the shortage of ventilators in intensive care units (ICUs) due to COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers and engineers at IISC have been working on the prototype since early April. The prototype follows the guidelines laid down by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom. The coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, attacks respiratory tracts and causes difficulty in breathing.

Due to this aspect of the disease, it was predicted that countries would run short of ventilators for artificial breathing as the number of cases grew. With most countries in lockdown still, and the frozen international trade routes, countries have had to rely on indigineous healthcare products.

IISc, in a series of posts on its official social media account, said: “The ventilator uses only components made in India or easily available in the domestic supply chains. The team took about 35 days to go from the drawing board to a proof-of-concept system, and then a working prototype in another two weeks.”

IISc is hoping to work with industries to develop the product and then scale up the manufacturing process.“We are now actively exploring options to collaborate with an industry partner to further co-develop the prototype into a field-ready product,” says Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, one of the faculty-members who led the team.