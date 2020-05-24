COVID-19: IIITDM Jabalpur Students Raise Awareness And Distribute Essentials Among Neighbouring Communities

Image credit: Shutterstock IIITDM Jabalpur Students Provide Awareness on COVID-19 And Distribute Food

A group of students from Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, or IIITDM, Jabalpur, has been helping the poor living near the campus survive the COVID-19 crisis by providing awareness on coronavirus and supplying essentials.

Through an initiative named Jagrati, the group of students from IIITDM, has been providing free education to children of nearby villages for long.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight its spread have made the poor more vulnerable. The team from Jagrati is helping the community nearby in educating them about precautionary measures and supplying them with necessities.

In a Tweet, the Union Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', congratulated the team of Jagrati saying they are “working towards educating communities on COVID-19 and providing them with essential goods”.

When fighting a disease like #COVID-19, information is the biggest weapon!

With this in mind,IIITDM Jabalpur, via an initiative 'JAGRITI,' is working towards educating communities on #COVID19 & providing them with essential goods.



Kudos team!👏 pic.twitter.com/Kdf1l90eJB — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 24, 2020

Earlier, four children tutored by Jagrati had cleared the entrance exam of Eklavya Schools, a social media post of IIITDM, Jabalpur said. It further added: “The efforts of the instructors and of course our dear students have once again shown the results.”

Similar arrangements were made by a group of students from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, or IIT Kharagpur. The group from IIT Kharagpur helped provide food and personal protective equipment to the poor living near the campus to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Teachers, students and researchers of Delhi University, for instance, have started distributing food among the unorganised and migrant workers living in and around the university. Apart from providing two hot meals to workers every day, the group is also distributing packets of dry ration.

Students of Jadavpur University, West Bengal, are cooking food for the slum dwellers and distributing it.

The Entrepreneurship Cell of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, has been acting as an intermediary between the migrant workers and the government in distributing cooked food and rations.

A team of students in Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar have started supplying food items and other necessities to the construction workers and their families involved in various projects of the institute before the lockdown was announced.