COVID-19: HRD Minister Announces Meeting Of State Education Secretaries

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that issues like health and safety issues of students, online learning during COVID-19, and more will be discussed in the meeting.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 3:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

On June 8, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media that he has directed Anita Karwal, Secretary, School Education and Literacy department, MHRD, to conduct a meeting between the state education secretaries. Mr. Pokhriyal further informed that health and safety of students, hygiene measures, issues related to online or digital learning in different states are to be discussed in the meeting.

“As directed by me, Anita Karwal, Secretary of School Education and Literacy department, MHRD, is taking a meeting of all state education secretaries to discuss health and safety of students, hygiene measures in schools, and issues regarding online or digital learning in their states,” Mr. Pokhreiyal said on social media.

COVID-19, Online Class, Reopening Of Schools

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of coronavirus have disrupted the academic activities across the country. MHRD, boards, and institutions have taken different measures to promote online learning during the lockdown so that the teaching-learning process continues. Many institutes have also decided to conduct online exam for final year students.

Eminent scientist Professor CNR Rao, however, believes that online classes can not inspire young minds.

Recently, sources in the HRD Ministry told NDTV that the government is planning to Reopen Schools After August 15.

