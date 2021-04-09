  • Home
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control. As a precautionary measure, the government is considering closing schools for students up to middle classes.

Education | Reported By Mohammed Ghazali, Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 10:41 pm IST

COVID-19: Haryana Schools For Classes 1 To 8 Closed Till April 30
Haryana primary, secondary schools shut till April 30: CM Manohar Lal Khattar (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Haryana government has decided to shut primary and secondary schools ( Classes 1 to 8) in view of rising cases of Covid, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today.

The Chief Minister said that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control. As a precautionary measure, the government is considering closing schools for students up to middle classes, Mr Khattar added.

Schools in Haryana were shut in March last year, following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Offline teaching for students of Classes 9 to 12 resumed in December, after nearly nine months, with strict health and safety protocols.

Haryana started regular sessions for students of Class 1 and 2 on March 1, 2021. For Classes 6 to 8, physical teaching had resumed in February.

While Haryana schools have been shut till April-end, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held this month. The Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana, will conduct Class 10 final exams from April 22 and Class 12 final exams from April 20. Admit cards for these exams have been released.

Haryana on Friday recorded 2,994 fresh COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day jump in over four months, the state health department said.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from PTI

